Top 107.3 Most Played Albums Of The Year 2016

Since 2007, staff at Local 107.3FM have compiled and released the 107.3 most played albums of the past year. Better late than never, here is the most played albums of 2016! This list is influenced directly by the plays of our many volunteer DJs and are also directly impacted by your requests. Thanks for continuing to support local, Maritime, and Canadian music.

We added 305 albums to our library and charted 289 albums in 2016 on !earshot, the national campus and community radio report.

The 107.3 most played albums of 2016 on Local 107.3fm were:

– 100% Canadian artists

– 43% Maritime artists

– 30% New Brunswick artists

– 22% Saint John artists

1. Tomato/Tomato – “I Go Where You Go”

2. Nap Eyes – “Thought Rock Fish Scale”

3. Earthbound Trio – “Ditch Flowers”

4. Right Shitty – “Bachelor of Arts”

5. Motherhood – “Baby Teeth”

6. Tooth & the Fang – “Void, Moving Without Having Moved”

7. Walrus – “Goodbye Something”

8. PAPAL VISIT – “A Little Further Down The Flame”

9. Various – “It’s Always Sunny In New Brunswick”

10. Hard Charger – “Bad Omens”

11. The Pack AD – “Positive Thinking”

12. Erin Costelo – “Down Below, The Status Quo”

13. Supermoon – “Playland”

14. Wintersleep – “The Great Detachment”

15. 1995 Zellers – “Family Restaraunt”

16. SIRR – “Liar Cake”

17. Cellarghost – “In The Whiteout”

18. Brave Radar – “Lion Head”

19. Jessica Rhaye – “Song In Me”

20. Dylan Menzie – “Adolescent Nature”

21. Shrimp Ring – “Humanity’s Last Hope”

22. Hooded Fang – “Venus on Edge”

23. Laura Sauvage – “Extraordinormal”

24. Like A Motorcycle – “High Hopes”

25. Towanda – “Playthings”

26. Bad People – “You’re This Close”

27. Little You Little Me – “I’d Watch The Day Til It Died”

28. Black Mountain – “IV”

29. Beauts – “Waves/Wash”

30. AA Wallace – “In Alpha Zones”

31. Hand-drawn – “loafin'”

32. Holy Fuck – “Congrats”

33. PUP – “The Dream Is Over”

34. Heaven For Real – “Kill Your Memory”

35. Various – “CiTR Radio 101.9FM Pop Alliance Vol. 4”

36. LE MATOS – “Chronicle of the Wasteland”

37. The Tasty Wangs – “The Tasty Wangs Go Goth”

38. Reversing Falls – “Reversing Falls 2”

39. Penny Blacks – “Moleskin Weather”

40. Ghost Vines – “Ghost Vines”

41. Kat McLevey – “Evergrown”

42. Sheik – “Go Away From Yourself”

43. Usse – “In Through Beyond”

44. Dye Pack – “What A Mess”

45. Jay Arner – “Jay II”

46. Basia Bulat – “Good Advice”

47. REPARTEE – “All Lit Up”

48. Tanya Tagaq – “Retribution”

49. Usse – “Cancelled Crop”

50. Weaves – “Weaves”

51. Rococode – “Don’t Worry It Will Be Dark Soon”

52. Wooden Wives – “Workers! Strike Down These Enemies Of Victory”

53. The Apex – “Underbelly EP”

54. Paupière – “Jeunes instants”

55. Shotgun Jimmie – “Field of Trampolines”

56. Bad People – “Live At The Bourbon Quarter 7/14/15”

57. Dilly Dally – “Sore”

58. Operators – “Blue Wave”

59. ttwwrrss – “ttwwrrss_3”

60. Crystal Castles – “Amnesty”

61. Lisa LeBlanc – “Why You Wanna Leave, Runaway Queen?”

62. Dark for Dark – “All Dressed”

63. BADBADNOTGOOD – “IV”

64. Hannah Georgas – “For Evelyn”

65. Learning – “Dirger”

66. Rae Spoon – “Armour”

67. Solids – “Else”

68. Tim Hecker – “Love Streams”

69. Weird Lines – “Weird Lines”

70. Beauts – “Beauts”

71. betterhalf – “cute doom e.p.”

72. Sarah Neufeld – “The Ridge”

73. Bart – “Holomew”

74. SIRR – “Begat”

75. The Radiation Flowers – “The Radiation Flowers”

76. ELEPHANT SKELETONS – “The Traveler Pt 1”

77. Peaches – “Rub”

78. Programm – “A Torid Marriage of Logic & Emotion”

79. Rah Rah – “Vessels”

80. The Dirty Nil – “Comfort”

81. Blank Banshee – “MEGA”

82. Jaguar Knight – “Jaguar Party Edits Vol. 2”

83. Monomyth – “Happy Pop Family”

84. Ought – “Sun Coming Down”

85. Stegosaurus – “PUMMELLED”

86. SUUNS – “Hold / Still”

87. The Zorgs – “Chew On It”

88. Elaquent – “Less is More (Lo Definition)”

89. Gawker – “Demo 2016”

90. Jons – “At Work On Several Things”

91. MINOTAURS – “Weird Waves”

92. The Submissives – “Do You Really Love Me?”

93. Various – Fixture Records 4″

94. ZAUM – “Eidolon”

95. Andy Shauf – “The Party”

96. Autumn Still – “When It Was”

97. Beard Springsteen – “Downer Punks of Fredericton”

98. Brother Faye – “Brother Faye”

99. Code Pie – “Pop Cycle”

100. DIANA – “Familiar Touch”

101. Fake Tears – “Nightshifting”

102. Fox Opera – “Nowhere Native”

103. Plants and Animals – “Waltzed In From the Rumbling”

104. TV FREAKS – “Bad Luck Charms”

105. What Seas, What Shores – “Spiritual Nap Machine”

106. Fossil Cliffs – “Enter The Realm”

107. LAL – “Find Safety”

107.3. Michael Feuerstack – “Adult Lullabies”