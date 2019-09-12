Arts+Culture

Local 107.3fm’s 2019 FunDrive: Celebrating our Local Music Scene, Promoting Community Radio, and Spotlighting the Importance of Compensating Artists for their Creative Work

CALLING ALL SAINT JOHN ARTISTS, BANDS, AND COMMUNITY RADIO ENTHUSIASTS!

As detailed in our previous newsletter, Local FM’s operating budget has decreased substantially this year. As a result of this, ensuring the success of our 2019 FunDrive is especially important. For this reason, we’ve chosen to revisit the format and execution of our various fundraising endeavours. We’re happy to announce we’ll be hosting a FunDrive launch show on Saturday, November 2nd at Taco Pica at 10pm. We’ll also be co-presenting a FunDrive finale show with Monopolized Records on Friday, November 8th at Callie’s Pub at 10pm. We can’t yet share the lineups in full, but we can promise you this: the first show will be a DANCE PARTY and the second will be an opportunity to hear some tunes by beloved Saint John bands, both old and new. The nostalgic energy will be VERY REAL, my dear friends.

The on-air pledge drive component of this year’s FunDrive will unfold from Monday, November 4th to Thursday, November 7th from 7am-midnight each day. Our pledge incentives will include COMPENSATE ARTISTS FAIRLY shirts, Local FM mugs, Local FM fanny packs, copies of the second issue of our zine (Distortion), and VERY limited quantities of shirts featuring lyrics by Saint John bands. As always, our programmers will offer special programming, and we’re even hoping to organize a live session or two to spotlight underrepresented genres of music in our shared city!

This year, we want to ensure our FunDrive efforts act as an opportunity for our station to simultaneously celebrate our local music scene AND everything our campus & community partners work so hard to offer to the good people of Saint John (from theatre festivals to literary events to safer spaces initiatives).

If all goes well, this year’s FunDrive earnings will allow us to host our fourth annual FREE Radio Camp for Youth on the UNBSJ campus in August of 2020, launch our live-on-location broadcast booth at local events & festivals (and possibly on Partridge Island, but I digress), host the 12th annual Best of Saint John Music Awards, and develop a system to consistently utilize the Local FM website as a hub to promote upcoming shows at various venues throughout the City of Saint John.

Please stay tuned for more information about our two shows, on-air FunDrive programming, and pledge incentives over the next few weeks!

***If you’re in a Saint John band and would like to have some of your lyrics printed on a VERY limited run of shirts to support our 2019 fundraising efforts, please email me directly: julia@cfmh.ca

Kindly,

Julia Eleanor Rogers (Local FM Station Manager & Program Director)