Earth Day 2026: April 22, 2026

Wetland Project

Since its inauguration on Vancouver Co-op Radio in 2017, listening to the 24‑hour soundscape from the ṮEḴTEḴSEN marsh in W̱SÁNEĆ territory (Saturna Island, British Columbia, Canada) has grown into an Earth Day tradition heard on 60 radio stations and via the web in over 50 countries.



One Local 107.3 FM is happy to participate in once again!

Artists Brady Marks and Mark Timmings invite you to fill your home, work, vehicle and leisure spaces with the resonant sounds of birds, frogs, insects and airplanes! Immerse yourself in the vitality of the 24-hour circadian rhythm of the wetland. The broadcast engages its audience in real time and stimulates a powerful re‑engagement with the living environment. As the world spins through turbulent times, “slow radio” offers a life-affirming respite to reflect upon a more lucid and caring future.

Broadcast starts at midnight and runs for a full 24 hours.



If this broadcast inspires you with the desire to make something similar you can reach out to our manager at manager@cfmh.ca to learn what resources we have to support your creativity!