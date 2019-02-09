Uncategorized

JOB POSTING: Spoken Word Production Assistant

Job Posting: Spoken Word Production Assistant

Desired Start Date: As soon as possible

Wage: $12.40/hour

Hours: 180 hours over the course of the contract (flexible work times)

Contract End Date: Hours must be completed by August 16, 2019

Application Deadline: February 17, 2019

Local 107.3 FM (parent company: Campus Radio Saint John Inc.) is hiring a production assistant. We have a grant that is focused on Spoken Word Programming that will run until August 16, 2019. We are looking for someone to work a total of 180 hours on grant funded projects that are already in progress. The hours need to be completed by August 16, 2019, but there is no set weekly expectation for work hours. This position offers a high level of flexibility, but also requires the ability to work with staff who are already tackling the projects related to this grant. The main aspects of this position involve audio production on spoken word projects, such as: radio documentaries on priority, vulnerable communities in Saint John, public service announcements for local community groups, and helping to produce new spoken word programming that is being developed by our Spoken Word Collective.

Local 107.3 FM is a non-profit volunteer-driven campus-based community radio station located on the UNB Saint John campus. An integral part of the Saint John community for over two decades, Local FM is open to all community members as a cultivator of volunteerism, social engagement, independent music, citizen journalism, and more.

Job Description:

Working with staff on grant funded projects focused on spoken word programming and support.

Specific projects related to the grant that will be the focus of the contract position:

Producing radio documentaries on priority, vulnerable communities in Saint John (some of this work is already in progress)

Producing Distortion (our zine)

Helping to produce new spoken work content

Broadcasting varsity sporting events

Qualifications:

Previous community radio or audio production experience

Experience producing spoken word content would be an asset

Strong time management skills, communication skills, and the ability to work within a team

Applications should be submitted to the attention of Carly Maicher, Local FM Station Manager, by email [info@cfmh.ca] and include a resume and cover letter. Local FM is an equal opportunity employer. Everyone is thanked for applying; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.