Announcement

Local 107.3fm Welcomes A New Station Manager!

It’s an exciting day at Local FM!

Local 107.3fm is pleased to welcome our new Station Manager, Carly Maicher. Carly joins our team with a decade of experience running the Summers End Folk Festival on Grand Manan Island. She has a strong non-profit knowledge including grant funding, financial reporting, working with volunteers, running events, and more. We’re looking forward to her fresh perspective and what she will bring to our small, but mighty campus-based community radio station.

If you’d like to touch base with Carly directly, please contact her by email: manager@cfmh.ca