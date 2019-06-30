Announcement

Local 107.3fm’s 2019 Canada Day Special

Tune in to Local 107.3fm’s 2019 Canada Day Special from 7am to midnight on July 1st. This year, we’ve chosen to air almost exclusively indigenous content curated from across Turtle Island to recognize the fact that we live on land that remains unsurrendered by the Indigenous Peoples of this area.

Local FM recognizes and respects that it operates on the traditional, unceded territories of the Wolastoqey, Peskotomuhkati, and Mi’gmaq Peoples.

Thank you for listening, and thank you for supporting independent media in the City of Saint John, located at the mouth of the Wolastoq, the beautiful and bountiful river, where Indigenous Peoples lived, travelled, traded, and celebrated for thousands of years.

Local 107.3fm’s 2019 Canada Day Special: PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

Local 107.3fm’s 2019 Canada Day Special: PROMOTIONAL ONE-SHEET