Uncategorized

Local FM’s Spoken Word Collective presents… a free workshop with Scott Thomas!

Want to learn polish up on your storytelling skills? Why not try a FREE improv workshop with Scott Thomas?

Scott Thomas is the founder of Improvisation Corporation – a local improvisation theatre group which has been performing shows in the Saint John area for over a decade including the Rogers TV programs Cheese, Monkey, Box, Pirate and Funzai! He has also produced several improv related musical shows including Less Miserable, Insert title here: The Musical and Hamilton McKenzie.

At the workshop – participants will be introduced to basic improv concepts (listening, yes and-ing, offers, team story building) and given a safe and encouraging opportunity to begin using those skills via games, discussion and light scenework.

Interested? Check out the Spoken Word Collective website for more information: http://swc.localfm.ca/2019/06/20/a-free-improv-workshop-with-scott-thomas/