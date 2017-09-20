Arts+Culture

Local FM Nominated for “Music Business of the Year” at Prix MNB Awards

Local FM has been nominated in the “Music Business of the Year” category at the 2017 Prix MNB Awards. We’d like to offer our congratulations to our fellow nominees & provide a special shoutout to the breadth of Saint John talent being celebrated all across the board!

You can offer your support to your favourite New Brunswick artists, industry professionals, venues, and festivals by casting your votes online now.

23 awards will be presented to artists and industry professionals who have made their mark on the NB music scene this past year during the Prix MNB Awards evening on Thursday, October 12th at Moncton’s Tide & Boar Ballroom.

Glen Ess

September 20th, 2017

