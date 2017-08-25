Arts+Culture

Saint John Represented On Polaris Music Prize Grand Jury

Saint John, NB’s campus-based community radio station Local 107.3FM (CFMH-FM) is pleased to recognize that Station Manager, Brian Cleveland, has been invited to participate on the 2017 Polaris Music Prize Grand Jury. The Grand Jury is set to determine this year’s best Canadian album, judged solely on artistic merit, without consideration of genre or record sales. The winner will be announced at the Polaris Gala at The Carlu in Toronto on September 18, 2017 and will be awarded $50,000.

The records on the 2017 Polaris Short List are:

A Tribe Called Red – We Are The Halluci Nation

BADBADNOTGOOD – IV

Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker

Gord Downie – Secret Path

Feist – Pleasure

Lisa LeBlanc – Why You Wanna Leave, Runaway Queen?

Lido Pimienta – La Papessa

Tanya Tagaq – Retribution

Leif Vollebekk – Twin Solitude

Weaves – Weaves

Brian is joined on the Grand Jury by the following jurors:

Francella Fiallos, CKDU, Halifax, NS

Erin Flynn, CHUO 89.1FM, Ottawa, ON

Vish Khanna, Kreative Kontrol, Guelph, ON

Nick Krewen, Freelance Journalist, Toronto, ON

Erik Leijon, Freelance Journalist, Montréal, QC

Tara McCarthy, CBC Radio One, Whitehorse, YT

Catherine Pogonat, Radio-Canada, Montréal, QC

Sandra Sperounes, Edmonton, AB, Capital City Records

Laura Stanley, Freelance Journalist, Toronto, ON

Brad Wheeler, The Globe And Mail, Toronto, ON