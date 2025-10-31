Uncategorized

Halloween 2025 Schedule

Hello Boils, Ghouls, and other denizens of the night.

Behold our schedule for Today’s Halloween Broadcast.

8. Pointless Filler Halloween Special 2025

9. Retro Bob Halloween Episode 2025

10-1: The Radical Fabulatorium: Julia Wright / Shawn Smith & Bruce Legrow



1. Your Community News Hour

2. Halloween Music Mix!

3. Hot Bottled Poetry Halloween 2025 with David Goss

4: YCN Repeat



5: Bravery Repetition & Noise Halloween Special

6: Bibliomaniacs Coffee Haus

7: Hot Bottled Poetry: Lisa Thompson Special #2

8: Ska Party Spooky Edition



9-11: Gothic Horror Show Live Halloween Show!

11-Midnight: Finale: Return to The Hilarious House of Frightenstein

