Announcement

Student Welcome + ComX Info + Drop-In Spot

Welcome Students!

It’s an exciting time of year! Those of you wishing to tour the station or host a show should feel free to drop by anytime the door is open. We are located on the second floor of the Thomas J. Condon Student Centre. You can find us hidden in the corner between the SRC office and The Baron.

If you swing by and know one is around you can also schedule a tour or meeting with our station manager via email. Feel free to reach out to manager@cfmh.ca at any time.

Our digital program proposal is available here. Fill it out to the best of your ability!

No experience is necessary to start your radio journey! Our training includes hands-on tech training and help with show creation.

COMX

Here at UNBSJ select COMS courses offer a voluntary COMx component, which encourages students to explore media production for course credit.

You get to be creative for course credit!

Local FM is one of the options available for students. This term two course are eligible for this program.

The digital registration form for students looking to participate via ComX is available here.

A copy of our program proposal, which is required for all students hosting a show as part of their internship, is available here.

Forms for the station are due by midnight on the 26th of September. There will be some other forms required by your professor.

Drop-In Slot

New this year is our drop-in slot. Tuesday to Thursday from 4-4:30 PM students are encouraged to come to the live booth and hop on the mic and board with minimal red tape. There will be a quick and dirty rundown of rules, but after that you can get some hands on time with the board as soon as possible. This drop-in period is currently facilitated by our Station Manager. They will be playing whatever they want to listen to if no students drop in.

Schedule Changes

It’s September. The schedule will be in a state of flux as students find their place on campus. The most up to date version of our schedule is always available here.