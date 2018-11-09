Uncategorized

Spoken Word Collective Open House + Interviewing 101 Workshop!!!

Two very exciting events are on the Local FM horizon! As some of you may know, Local 107.3 FM has just started its first Spoken Word Collective. The collective also has two very exciting events to announce.

This collective will be community-run, and we need your input on what the future of the collective will bring.

The first collective open house will be on Nov. 12.

Find the Facebook event here: https://www.facebook.com/events/531044470690453/

Please join us at 6:30 p.m. at Second Cup King Street to have your say!

Second Cup is located at 16 King St, Saint John, NB E2L 1G2

Things to look forward to:

Workshops – First workshop is in November! More at the meeting.

Poetry Slams

Collaboration on documentaries

Radio dramas/plays

Experimental spoken word radio

And more! – Depending on your input at the meeting.

Can’t make the meeting? Email your ideas to shawn@cfmh.ca, or message the Spoken Word Collective via out Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/localfmswc/?modal=admin_todo_tour

Finally, we’d also like to announce our Interviewing 101 Workshop with Huddle’s Cherise Letson! This workshop, which is open to the public, will take place in UNBSJ’s Whitebone Lounge on Nov. 26, from 7 – 10 p.m.

Find the Facebook event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1662529503852373/

If you want to learn how to conduct a good interview, or how to get the most out of your interviewee, this is the workshop for you!

Cherise Letson is the Associate Editor of Huddle Today, former CBC Reporter, has also worked the Telegraph-Journal, The Canadian Press and Rabble. She is also the Co-host of the Strange Grooves Podcast. Cherise has also had a great relationship with Local 107.3 FM, and we are absolutely delighted to have her join us.

UNBSJ’s Whitebone Lounge is located at 100 Tucker Park Road, Saint John, New Brunswick.

Once at UNBSJ, head to the Student Centre Building, up the stairs, and towards the left.

Accessibility Notes

Second Cup King Street has two accessible entrances at the front and back. There are two single use, gender neutral washrooms.

UNBSJ’s Student Centre has elevator access from the back of the cafeteria as well as two multi-use gendered washrooms.