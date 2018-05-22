Announcement

Best of Saint John Music Awards – 2018 Nominees!

We’ve spent the last month polling, and Saint John has decided on it’s nominees for the 2018 Best Of Saint John Music Awards! Congratulations to all the nominees! All nominees are asked to get in touch with Local FM (info@cmfh.ca) right away for comped cover charges!

FEMCORE Award for Musicianship

Kylie Fox

Erin Muir

Hilary Ladd

Adam Kierstead Award for Musicianship

Adam Kierstead

Gavin Downes

Luc Poirier

Best New Artist

Butcher

The Wiseaux

Subtle

Best Group

Butcher

Shrimp Ring

Subtle

Best Album or EP

Burgundy Drive (Burgundy Drive)

In Under Fourteen Highly Concentrated Minutes (Little You Little Me)

Long Lights (Penny Blacks)

Best Song

Long Lights (Penny Blacks)

Mountain (Little You Little Me)

She Wanders (Lads & Lasses)

Best Album Artwork

Golden Grove (Papal Visit)

Procrastinator (Subtle)

So I Can Go Away (Butcher

Best Music or Concert Video

Human Brain Freezer (Shrimp Ring)

Seed (Jamie Comeau & The Crooked Teeth)

Won’t Let This Go (Butcher)

Best Venue

BMO Studio Theatre

Sanctuary Theatre

Taco Pica

Best Musical Event or Concert

Curtains For Santos

Quality Block Party

Youth For Youth 2018