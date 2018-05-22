Announcement

Best of Saint John Music Awards – 2018 Nominees!

We’ve spent the last month polling, and Saint John has decided on it’s nominees for the 2018 Best Of Saint John Music Awards! Congratulations to all the nominees! All nominees are asked to get in touch with Local FM (info@cmfh.ca) right away for comped cover charges!

FEMCORE Award for Musicianship
Kylie Fox
Erin Muir
Hilary Ladd

Adam Kierstead Award for Musicianship
Adam Kierstead
Gavin Downes
Luc Poirier

Best New Artist
 Butcher
The Wiseaux
Subtle

Best Group
Butcher
Shrimp Ring
Subtle

Best Album or EP
Burgundy Drive (Burgundy Drive)
In Under Fourteen Highly Concentrated Minutes (Little You Little Me)
Long Lights (Penny Blacks)

Best Song
Long Lights (Penny Blacks)
Mountain (Little You Little Me)
She Wanders (Lads & Lasses)

Best Album Artwork
Golden Grove (Papal Visit)
Procrastinator (Subtle)
So I Can Go Away (Butcher

Best Music or Concert Video
Human Brain Freezer (Shrimp Ring)
Seed (Jamie Comeau & The Crooked Teeth)
Won’t Let This Go (Butcher)

Best Venue
BMO Studio Theatre
Sanctuary Theatre
Taco Pica

Best Musical Event or Concert
Curtains For Santos
Quality Block Party
Youth For Youth 2018

 

Glen Ess

May 22nd, 2018

