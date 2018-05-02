Announcement

Local FM to air marathon produced by UNB-Saint John students

Local FM is excited to announce a marathon celebrating the contributions of nonprofits and community organizations to Saint John’s social fabric.

The marathon was produced by UNB-SJ students as part of a business administration course. Dr. Constance Van Horne, their instructor, describes the project as being:

“The best way to learn about Business Communications is to use it. My students needed to use all aspects of communications in this project and they also had to craft appropriate narratives for these organizations that don’t get enough attention for the great work they do. I could not be prouder of the students – contacting organizations, arranging interviews, developing a storyline in collaboration with their organization and getting it all put together in a final documentary. Most importantly, they found their voices through helping others find their own – that is the beauty of community radio and the beauty of learning by doing.”

The marathon will run twice, on Saturday, May 5th from 1 PM to 6 PM, and again on Sunday, May 6th from 8 AM to 1 PM. The marathon will feature the following local organizations:

Teen Resource Centre

KV Oasis Youth Centre

Bee Mee Kidz

Big Brothers, Big Sisters

People United in the Lower South End

Pregnancy Resource Centre

South Central Social

For more information please contact:

Dr. Constance Van Horne – PhD, Assistant Professor of Management – c.vanhorne@unb.ca

Glen Swarnadhipathi – Local FM Station Manager – glen@cfmh.ca