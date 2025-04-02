Announcement

FunDrive 2025: Final Count

Our goal was 1000$!

As a community you came together and helped us raise 1613.50!

There are many people to thank for how well things went, and first on that list is all of you who donated!

With the funds raised we’ll be able to replace our old computer, and hopefully make a few other small improvements.

The full list will be kept private. Whether it was in person or digitally all of us here send you a big thank you!

Alongside those who donated the station would also like to thank:

Jamie for her work on the queer resource zine ‘Queercus’.

There are some limited copies available at the station!

Haven Music Hall for allowing us to hold the launch of Queercus at their location.

Check out the Doctor Mother Father show this Saturday if you’re looking for a great time!

All the people who hosted a special show throughout the week!

Our Staff, Jai and Brandon, for taking time away from their regular duties to spin a few extra tunes.

There were special versions of The Radical Fabulatorium, Pointless Filler, and Your Community News Hour. Alongside the Fund Drive exclusive ‘Cassette Tapes from a Hat’

Our local programmers who were able to host during the week, some of who hosted extra hours on top of their usual commitment. In no particular order this list includes the hosts of:

Retro Bob’s Classical Show, Vox Humana, Melancholy Mike’s Mystical Music, The Vinyl Junkyard, Nuclear Cool, Moondawg’s Primordial Soup, Down East Country, The Gothic Horror Show.

Thank you to Julia Wright for guest co-hosting with our Station Manager when they were at their most tired on Friday Evening!

Stereo Mike, the host of Bravery, Repetition & Noise, for hosting an all Saint John episode. You’ll be able to tune in this week for an all Fredericton edition as our sister station at the UNB Fredericton station, CHSR, kicks off their funding drive.

FunDrive may be over but you can still tune in every week for great locally produced programs. Be sure to check the schedule as it can change from week to week!

If you’re ever interested in hosting your own show don’t be afraid to fill out our proposal form.

If you have any questions, or want to reach out about a few of our leftover fanny packs, don’t be afraid to contact Brandon at manager@cfmh.ca