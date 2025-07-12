Community

Honouring the life of long time Local FM Programmer Michael McGillivray

News of Michael’s passing reached the staff here at the station this Friday Afternoon, July 11th.

The obituary prepared by Michael’s family is available here.

Michael started hosting his show around 2007.

I had met Michael many times before I took on the role of Station Manager.

However, as Station Manager, I was lucky enough to receive a call from Michael every week around the time he would host.

Michael’s passion for music and the station was evident in every interaction we had, whether they were short or long.

At a time like this, words can be hard to form.

To keep it short:

Michael was an important part of the community here, and he will be missed.

Archives of Michael’s show will continue to air at 8 PM on Wednesday.

The family has asked that donations in Michael’s name be made to the station or to a local food bank.

Donations can currently can be made to the station via:

E-transfers sent to manager@cfmh.ca

Cheques, which can be addressed to ‘Campus Radio Saint John Inc.’

and Cash in-person