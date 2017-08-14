Arts+Culture

Local 107.3FM 2017 Midyear(-ish) Report

It has been such a busy and amazing 2017 thus far at Local 107.3FM that our planned midyear report

has stretched into mid-August. We wanted to take a brief opportunity to tell you about some of our big accomplishments these past several months and our plans for the near future.

Since our most successful funding drive ever ($4,298.00!) in October 2016, we have been able to take on many new projects and grow several existing ones. We are increasingly proud of the efforts of our staff and volunteers within this ever-morphing and expanding non-profit arts and culture body. Here are a few of our recent highlights:

• In January 2017, we hosted volunteer awards where eleven different awards, chosen by staff and the public, were presented to our volunteer base.

• In February 2017, we hosted the 15th annual Homelessness Marathon, a yearly overnight radio broadcast shared on over a dozen campus and community stations from coast to coast, creating linkages and raising awareness of homelessness in Canadian communities.

• In April 2017, we sponsored the inaugural Quality Block Party, a new celebration of independent New Brunswick culture and talent. We also co-presented all-ages show during version 1.2 from Aug. 10-13 as well as several other arts & culture events in the summer and fall.

• In May 2017, we hosted the ninth annual Best of Saint John Music Poll.

• On June 10, we accepted national awards for “Best In Creative Production” and “Best In Syndicated Radio Show” at the 36th National Campus & Community Radio Conference in Abbotsford, BC.

• In late June 2017, our staff ballooned to five members thanks to granting programs which allowed us to hire a Volunteer Support Coordinator, Community Outreach Coordinator, and Marketing & Promotions Assistant.

• From August 21-25, 2017, we are launching our very first free Radio Camp for youth on the UNB Saint John campus with exciting, engaging, and informative workshops on a wide range of topics from improvisational theatre to sports broadcasting.

We’ve also seen growth in our feminist collective (FemCore), general programming, and community partnerships. You can find additional information about these initiatives and more (including our full summer 2017 programming schedule) at localfm.ca

Over the next several months, in addition to the continued welcoming of new volunteer programmers, we have plans to install new and updated equipment, begin an engineering technical brief to increase our broadcast range, launch a small local festival in September, and more.

We hope we can count on your support in late October 2017 during this year’s funding drive. We have some great items in the works and look forward to releasing more information in the next couple months.

Sincerely,

Brian Cleveland, Station Manager