Local 107.3FM To Launch Radio Camp For Youth

This August, Local 107.3FM is launching its very first Radio Camp for youth on the UNB Saint John campus!

We are inviting youth (9-14) to join us from August 21st to August 25th, 2017 to speak their minds, to own their truths, and to feel empowered through creating media. Our facilitators will provide exciting, engaging, and informative workshops on a wide range of topics – from improvisational theatre to sports broadcasting!

Radio Camp is being made available AT NO COST to participants.

To register or view more information, please visit our Radio Camp page. Never hesitate to contact our Community Outreach Coordinator, Julia Rogers (julia@cfmh.ca), should you have any questions about Radio Camp.

Ryan Harley

August 9th, 2017

No comments

