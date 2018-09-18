Article

Saint John All-Candidates Forums

Local FM staff members attended three Saint John All-Candidates forums over the first few weeks of September. We’re pleased to share recordings of the forums in the lead up to the 2018 New Brunswick Provincial election. These recordings have been edited for audio clarity, but have not been edited for content.

Please note that Local FM does not endorse any single candidate, or party, and any questions related to the candidates, parties, platforms, and their stances should be directed to those individuals/parties in question.

Portland Simonds (One Change // Nick Nicolle Community Centre)

Saint John – Harbour (Saint John Human Development Council // Outflow Men’s Shelter)

Saint John – Lancaster (Saint John Women’s Empowerment Network // Seaside Elementary School)

Local FM expresses it’s gratitude to the following groups for organizing and hosting these forums: Saint John Women’s Empowerment Network (SJWEN), The One-Change Inc, The Saint John Human Development Council (SJHDC), Seaside Elementary School, Outflow Men’s Shelter, Nick Nicolle Community Centre, and the Urban and Community Studies Institute at the University of New Brunswick.

This project was made possible with the support of the Community Radio Fund of Canada/Fonds Canadien de la Radio Communautaire (CRFC-FCRC). The CRFC-FCRC is the only organization mandated to provide financial support to Campus & Community Radio Stations in Canada.