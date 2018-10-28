Announcement

Fun[D]rive 2018 – DAY 1!

The first full day of our 2018 Fun[D]rive has come and gone. Thanks to the support of Saint John, we’ve already reached 50% of our goal!

We’re sitting at $1687.89. Make your donations online at localfm.ca/donate, e-transfers to info@cfmh.ca, phoning in a pledge at 506 648 5925 or visiting our offices on the UNBSJ campus! Help get us closer to our goal of $3000.00!

Local FM is grateful for all the support, donations, and excitement expressed by our surrounding community, and friends. Thanks to this support, Local FM will be able to improve on several of our community focused projects.

Thanks to these donations, Local FM is excited to guarantee that we will be able to offer and operate our annual Radio Camp! A free summer camp for youth in Saint John aged 8-14 for a third consecutive year in the summer of 2019! Radio Camp! is offered in partnership with the Fundy Fringe Festival, and aims to foster a live-long love and appreciation of independent and emerging Canadian art in Saint John youth. Radio Camp! educates youth about the importance of independent media, and provides them with the tools and opportunities to create media to share their stories and their interests.

Please continue to support Local FM, donations gathered through FunDrive will go towards supporting a variety of projects in addition to Radio Camp! These projects include advocacy support for FemCore, Local FM’s feminist collective, additional resources for our spoken word collective as they bring both journalism and creative spoken word (such as radio plays and slam poetry evenings) to the fore.

Funds will also go to support Distortion, an independent magazine produced by Local FM members and featuring content from all members of the Saint John community, and finally to our Live From Local FM project, which provides up and coming new artists with the opportunity to record demos, and singles, practice their performances, and build their audiences, at no cost to the artists.

Visit our merch page to view merchandize packages that are available as our expression of gratitude to our supporters!