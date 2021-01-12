Announcement

Local 107.3fm [CFMH-FM] Celebrates 20 YEARS on the FM Dial!

Local FM listeners, contributors, and supporters:

Today, we celebrate our 20th anniversary as a CRTC-licensed non-profit radio station on the FM dial! We are hosting a special broadcast from 4-6pm to mark the occasion. Tune in to hear music by local artists Dumpster Cub, Doctor Mother Father, Sadie, Adam Mowery, Jamie Comeau & the Crooked Teeth, and more! We’ll also be chatting with Local FM programmers and former staff members about their experiences in the campus & community radio sector.

It is impossible to adequately enumerate and thank all of the individuals who have contributed to our station’s growth over the years, but we are immensely grateful to all of our former staff members, past and current programmers and board members, community partners, and listeners for their continued dedication to and investment in Local FM’s success. Thank you for fostering and sustaining our presence in Saint John’s arts & culture community.

In other news, the self-nomination form for this year’s Best of Saint John Music Awards is now available on our website. Additionally, our current programming schedule can be found here.

We look forward to broadcasting live from our beloved home on the second floor of the Thomas J. Condon Student Centre on the UNB Saint John campus this afternoon! If you’d like to contribute to today’s broadcast, you can reach our live booth by dialing: (506) 648 5925.

Kindly,

Julia Rogers [Station Manager & Program Director]