15th Annual Homelessness Marathon Schedule

Pleasantly countering the above promotional material, the ever-expanding 15th Annual Homelessness Marathon schedule now runs for 13.5 hours from Wednesday, February 22nd at 7pm Atlantic to Thursday, February 23rd at 8:30am Atlantic. Please find the full schedule below

7pm CiTR (Vancouver, BC): Profiles of folk who live and work in the Downtown Eastside live from Megaphone Magazine; along with discussion of the opioid crisis and the resilience/activism with which the community has faced it.

8pm CICK (Smithers, BC): A compilation of interviews from people living on the street and those who provide services to them.

9pm CJSR (Edmonton, AB): Intimate portraits of individuals in academia who have experienced homelessness.

10pm CJSR (Edmonton, AB): Exploring displacement, specifically the challenges faced by newcomers to Canada and the displacement of Edmonton’s homeless population.

11pm CKUT (Montreal, QC): A discussion featuring the voices of women of colour on homelessness and communities of colour.

12am CKUT (Montreal, QC): An open format space for people to share their experiences.

1am Local-FM (Saint John, NB): The FEMCORE Collective interviews local figures about the role of gender in homelessness. Abigail Smith speaks with Jennifer Megeney from the Coverdale Women’s Centre, and Diane Kerns and Julie Dingwell from AIDS Saint John.

2am CFCR (Saskatoon, SK): Laundry List – Women & Gender Topics

2:30am CFCR (Saskatoon, SK): Civically Speaking – Local Saskatoon Civic Politics

3am CHUO (Ottawa, ON): Interviews with people currently experiencing homelessness in Ottawa.

4am CKXU (Lethbridge, AB): Interviews with support workers involved in Lethbridge homelessness initiatives.

5am CFUR (Prince George, BC): Interviews with people working on the front line and people who have, or are presently, experiencing homelessness. Includes a feature on Prince George’s Street Humanities Program.

6am CFUZ (Penticton, BC): Focusing on themes of “Sharing When You Have Nothing” and ‘Keeping Your Dignity When You Are Ostracized.”

6:30am Groundwire: A collaborative production of community radio producers across Canada present a collection of pieces relating to homelessness.

7am CFCR (Saskatoon, SK): Laundry List – Women & Gender Topics

7:30am CFCR (Saskatoon, SK): Civically Speaking – Local Saskatoon Civic Politics

8am CFCR (Saskatoon, SK): Snake Mountain Mixtape – Open Music Show